The United States men's basketball team beat Australia 97-78 in the semifinal round of the Olympics on Thursday morning. Here are five observations from what went down... Right from the very start of their exhibition schedule, it was evident the U.S. men's basketball team did not have an easy road to earning a gold medal in these Olympics and the threat was there for them to not medal at all. That threat was realized in real time in the early hours of Thursday morning, as Team USA went down by 15 points in the second quarter of their semifinal matchup with Australia. Not only did the U.S. team come back, they ended up beating the Boomers by 19 points, a game that would appear to be a complete blowout if you only looked at the box score.