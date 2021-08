Major League Rugby 2021 season will be decided when the Championship Game is held on Sunday. Rugby ATL will be taking on LA Giltinis in the title game. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will play host to the Major League Rugby Championship Game, which is slated to kick off at 4 p.m. ET. The season finale will broadcast live on CBS Television network for viewers in the United States. In addition, international fans can stream the contest on The Rugby Network.