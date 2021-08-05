City to install temporary "traffic calming" measures on 17th Street
Columbus will install “traffic calming” measures on 17th Street between Washington and Lafayette, but with a catch — these new features will only be up for a month. The Columbus Board of Public Works approved this temporary installation at a meeting Tuesday morning. According to a release from the City of Columbus — Bartholomew County Planning Department, the traffic calming project will be installed Aug. 30 through Oct. 1 and is a partnership between the city and Columbus Regional Health Healthy Communities.www.therepublic.com
