IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi met on Sunday with senior commanders in the Central Command and asked them to take steps to reduce the number of shootings of Arabs in Judea and Samaria. Over the past three months and especially in the past few weeks, a large number of rioting Arabs (and at least one innocent bystander) were shot dead by Israeli soldiers. Since May, more than 40 Arabs have been killed under these circumstances. This figure includes 27 Arabs who were killed during Operation Guardian of the Walls riots.