W.he wants to know how things will go with the Olympics, has to know the picture. Not the pictures. The one picture. The self-image of Olympia that the officials of the International Olympic Committee have of themselves. It can hardly be seen in the tapestry that they have laid across the planet since July 23rd. Here and there there is a facet to see. On Wednesday, for example, the Hungarian Kristof Milak swam over 200 meters butterfly, as everyone had expected. Members of the IOC are very fond of winning favorites because it’s so easy to plan who will be sent to the award ceremony and when.