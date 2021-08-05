Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tokyo, JP

Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota

By Tim Kelly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llE9O_0bIMZSNf00

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The mayor of Japanese city Nagoya earned himself Internet infamy and a rare rebuke from Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Thursday for chomping down on an Olympic gold medal at an event meant to celebrate its winner, softball pitcher Miu Goto.

In the incident on Wednesday, Takashi Kawamura pulled down his mask and put Goto's gold medal between his teeth as he stood in front of a backdrop used for press briefing that urges people to wash their hands and socially distance to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Trending posts on Twitter said Kawamura had turned Goto's gold medal into a germ medal, which in Japanese is pronounced the same. Some called for Goto to get a replacement for the medal she won at the Tokyo 2020 Games playing for Japan.

Biting down on medals, which only contain a small amount of gold even if gold, is common among athletes and even prompted a humorous tweet from the official Tokyo2020 account to confirm that "medals are not edible."

"It is unfortunate that he was unable to feel admiration and respect for the athlete," Toyota said in a statement on Thursday about Kawamura. "And it is extremely regrettable that he was unable to give consideration to infection prevention," said the world's biggest car maker.

An official at Nagoya city hall said Kawamura had not released a response to the criticism from Toyota, which owns the Red Terriers softball team that Goto plays for, and dominates the economy of the region in central Japan where the city is located.

The mayor's apparent disregard for coronavirus etiquette in a country where mask wearing is common, even in stifling summer heat, comes as COVID-19 cases spike in Japan as the more infectious Delta variant spreads. read more

Kawamura, who has courted controversy before for trying to shut down an exhibition on women forced to work in Japanese army brothels during World War Two, was re-elected in April for a fourth term.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chomp#Nagoya#Japanese#Toyota Motor Corp Lrb#Tokyo2020#Red Terriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
LifestyleNew York Post

Hotel in Tokyo apologizes for ‘Japanese only’ elevator

A Tokyo hotel has apologized amid backlash over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating “Japanese only” and “foreigners only.”. The host city of the 2020 Olympics is preparing for its first onslaught of international tourists since the pandemic, which pushed last year’s games back by one year. The...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
Tokyo OlympicsHerald-Palladium

EXPLAINER: Why Japan 'rising sun' flag provokes Olympic ire

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan considers the “rising sun” flag part of its history. But some in the Koreas, China and other Asian countries say the flag is a reminder of Japan’s wartime atrocities, and is comparable to the Nazi swastika. That's why the flag has created anger at...
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
The Hill

Black bear interrupts the Tokyo Olympics

A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima softball arena as the Tokyo Games began on Wednesday. it is reportedly still on the loose as Fukushima officials search for it. The security venue is using loud music and firecrackers to draw out the bear. A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima...
Tokyo, JPPosted by
CNN

Last of Tokyo's geishas cling to a disappearing trade

Wearing tall platform sandals and a long kimono, Ikuko glides across the room as if she were balancing a glass of water on her head. She gazes at a wall of old photos in Tokyo's Akasaka geisha house. In one image, she's pictured mid-dance in a vibrant pink kimono, her...
Tokyo, JPwkms.org

The Flowers For Olympic Medalists Carry Deep Meaning In Japan

TOKYO — If you've been tuning in to Olympic events, you might have noticed that every medal winner carries a small bouquet of yellow, green and deep-blue flowers tied with a blue bow. But they're more than just flowers. The elements of the bouquet carry a deeper story, and they...
EconomyFOXBusiness

The 2021 Olympics are turning into a $20 billion bust for Japan

When Toyota Motor Corp. said this week it wouldn’t run any ads in Japan tied to the Olympics, it sent a message louder than any TV commercial about the host nation’s grim mood. Toyota is Japan’s most valuable company and a global Olympics sponsor, the top rank shared by only...
PetsTheHorse.com

Dressage Horses Arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

Can horses fly? They can if they’re Olympic athletes!. And in a piece of history-making, 36 of them flew into Japan the night of July 14–the first full cargo load of horses ever to land in Haneda, the waterfront airport that serves the greater Tokyo area and is now welcoming a very different group of Olympic athletes.
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Hundreds of horses fly into Tokyo for equestrian competition

July 15 (Reuters) - It is not only thousands of athletes who are flying to Tokyo for the Olympic Games but also hundreds of horses. They will compete with their riders in the three equestrian disciplines dressage, jumping and eventing - the only Olympic sports where men and women compete individually on equal terms.
CarsBirmingham Star

Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota pulls Olympics TV ads

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): The Tokyo 2020 Olympics has suffered a major commercial hit as sponsor Toyota won't air Olympics-related TV ads and its president won't attend the opening ceremony on July 23. The announcement by Japan's biggest automaker just before the Friday kick-off of the Games in Tokyo...
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
The Conversation UK

Tokyo 2020: how Japan’s moment of glory has become a millstone for the economy

“Japan is back!” declared Shinzo Abe, the then Japanese prime minister, after he made a surprise appearance dressed as Super Mario at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics. Tokyo 2020 was supposed to be a moment of national glory, a chance to put the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 firmly in the past, and to showcase Japan’s technological pre-eminence in spearheading an environmentally sustainable Olympics.
SportsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Japan defeats U.S. 2-0 in gold softball medal game

YOKOHAMA, Japan — For the U.S. softball team, one long excruciating wait will be followed by another. Thirteen years after falling to Japan in the gold medal game at the Beijing Olympics, the U.S. endured another frustrating finish here against its chief rival ahead of an uncertain future for its sport.
SportsWNYT

Tokyo Olympics badminton in review: Upsets abound by unseeded teams

The badminton tournaments in Tokyo resulted in some historic wins and some unpredictable upsets. China ultimately finished with the biggest haul, but it wasn't the golden sweep that the rankings foreshadowed. From the underdogs taking down the top seeds to the nail-biting final points, the badminton matches had a little...
SportsSanta Maria Times

US women favorite to win 7th consecutive gold medal in Japan

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — It's been nearly 30 years since the U.S. women's basketball team lost a game in the Olympics, yet the Americans showed they may be a little bit vulnerable in Tokyo after dropping a pair of exhibition contests last week in Las Vegas. Despite losses to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy