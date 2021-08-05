Cancel
S.Korea's Moon vows to invest $1.92 billion by 2025 to boost vaccine capacity -Blue House

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday he plans to invest 2.2 trillion won ($1.92 billion) to turn the country into one of the world’s five largest vaccine manufacturing bases by 2025, his office said.

($1 = 1,144.4200 won)

