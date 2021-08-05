Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

By Jewel SAMAD, Rob Woollard
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BLns_0bIMYSUI00
USA's Cravon Gillespie reacts reacts after the team failed to qualify for the 4x100m relay final /AFP

The US 4x100m relay squad were left digesting another Olympic debacle on Thursday, failing to qualify for the final after a performance branded a "total embarrassment" by Carl Lewis.

The American men arrived in Tokyo as favourites after a world championship victory in 2019 that raised hopes of a first Olympic 4x100m relay gold in 21 years.

But their dreams of ending that relay title drought were left in tatters after the US quartet of Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie trailed in sixth in a time of 38.10 seconds.

A shaky baton handover between Kerley and Baker and a poor anchor leg from Gillespie condemned the Americans to elimination.

Though the USA have suffered multiple disqualifications over the years, Thursday marked the first time an American 4x100m squad has failed to make the Olympic final from a completed heat.

The US have not taken the Olympic title since 2000, and last earned a medal in the event in 2004, when they won silver in Athens.

The latest flop earned a scathing review from American sprinting great Lewis.

"The USA team did everything wrong in the men's relay," Lewis wrote on Twitter.

"The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership.

"It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) kids I saw."

Leroy Burrell, a member of the 1992 gold medal-winning US relay squad alongside Lewis, added: "I have no words."

Former Olympic 400m and 200m champion Michael Johnson was similarly scathing, saying the team had been inadequately prepared.

"Trying to get two people running full speed to exchange a baton within a 20-metre zone requires practice!" Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"Especially when you haven't won this event since 2000 due to drops and zone violations! Embarrassing and ridiculous."

Members of the US team were also left struggling to explain the latest entry in the Americans' extensive catalogue of under-achievement.

"Honestly, I'm not even sure," was the verdict of Gillespie when asked what went wrong.

"We've definitely got to pick up for the worlds (championships) next year and the next Olympics because this is unacceptable," he added.

"We just didn't get the job done today, no excuses," said second-leg runner Kerley, silver medallist in the men's 100m final on Sunday.

Third-leg runner Baker suggested the team had not had enough practice.

"We are all running fast right now," Baker said. "Fred is running 9.8sec and I am running 9.8sec. Trying to time that up perfectly with a couple of practices is tough."

The Americans' heat was won by China in a time of 37.92sec while Canada, anchored by newly crowned 200m champion Andre de Grasse, came second.

Italy qualified in third place with a time of 37.95.

The other heat was won by Jamaica in 37.82, with Britain second in 38.02.

Japan also reached the final after finishing third in 38.16sec.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cravon Gillespie
Person
Fred Kerley
Person
Jinx
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Leroy Burrell
Person
Trayvon Bromell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Strikes Again#Jamaica#Americans#Usa#Aau#Amateur Athletic Union#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Michael Johnson calls USA’s men’s 4x100m relay team ‘embarrassing’ as Carl Lewis claims they did ‘everything wrong’

Michael Johnson has criticised Team USA’s men’s 4x100m relay team after their disastrous round one exit at Tokyo 2020.The United States’ men have not won the 4x100m since Sydney 2000, though there was great expectations for quartet Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley (the 100m silver medalist), Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie.They finished sixth in the round one heat, behind China, Canada, Italy, Germany and Ghana, with a time of 38.10 seconds - the eighth-fastest time among the 16 teams.After a poor changeover between Kerley and Baker, Gillespie entered the final leg in position to bank an automatic qualifying spot, but...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Salazar permanently banned from track and field due to misconduct

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Center for SafeSport has barred coach Alberto Salazar permanently from track and field citing sexual and emotional misconduct, according to its centralized disciplinary database on Monday. Under SafeSport rules, Salazar has 10 business days to request arbitration, which would be conducted by an...
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

TV station apologizes for 'inexcusable' photos on Olympic broadcast

A South Korean TV station issued an apology for its "inexcusable" use of offensive photos and captions during the Olympic opening ceremony broadcast Friday. CNN reports MBC paired the introduction of each nation with sometimes odd, sometimes flat-out distasteful imagery. When Ukraine's athletes entered the Tokyo Olympic stadium, MBC showed a photo of Chernobyl, while Syria was described as a country with "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years." Italy got a photo of pizza, Norway a photo of salmon and Romania an image of the fictional character Dracula.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Weed Kept Sha’Carri Richardson Off Olympic Track Now Weed Gives Her $250k

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Flo Jo 2.0 had us all pumped up to see her set the track on fire in the 100m in Tokyo for The Olympics only to have a cold bucket of water thrown on her, because Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana even though it was legal where she smoked it and let’s be real weed is not a performance enhancing drug. However right is right and wrong is wrong and when something is unjustly taken from you a bigger reward is waiting for you on the other side.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
SportsNew York Post

Team USA makes the wrong kind of Olympic history

This isn’t the kind of history the United States wanted to set. For the first time in 49 years, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, the U.S. failed to medal on the first day of the Summer Olympics. Eleven gold medals were given out Saturday, but an American did not...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.

Comments / 0

Community Policy