Clarksville, TN

These Are the Counties in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bIMYRbZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMYRbZ00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 30,363 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,729 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Clarksville, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Trigg County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,352 infections in Trigg County, or 9,426 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Trigg County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Clarksville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 105 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Trigg County, below the 127 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Clarksville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Trigg County, KY 9,426 1,352 105 15
2 Christian County, KY 10,070 7,277 149 108
3 Montgomery County, TN 11,067 21,734 120 235

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

