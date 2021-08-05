Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bIMYOCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMYOCc00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC metro area consists of Horry County and Brunswick County. As of August 3, there were 11,160.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Myrtle Beach residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach metro area, Horry County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 12,621.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Horry County, the most of any county in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Brunswick County, there were 7,477.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach metro area, unemployment peaked at 22.0% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
24860 Greenville-Anderson, SC 895,942 128,071 14,294.6 2,057 229.6
43900 Spartanburg, SC 307,617 42,962 13,966.1 831 270.1
22500 Florence, SC 205,502 27,225 13,248.0 609 296.3
17900 Columbia, SC 824,278 98,774 11,983.1 1,375 166.8
34820 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 463,987 51,783 11,160.4 755 162.7
16700 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 774,508 83,790 10,818.5 953 123.0
44940 Sumter, SC 140,714 14,838 10,544.8 325 231.0
25940 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 214,752 20,486 9,539.4 260 121.1

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Georgia Statefox46.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. The study found a link between low income levels showing higher infection rates, especially in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: The State With The Most People In Hospitals

The unusually dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 now causes almost all infections in America. It spreads much more rapidly from earlier variants.  Because of this, people in some parts of the nation, particularly where vaccination rates are low, face a high risk of rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Before the Delta variant became widespread in […]
WeatherPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With The Most Tornadoes

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
JobsWNCT

Here are the highest-paying jobs in North Carolina

(WGHP) — Have you ever been lying in the dentist’s chair while someone in scrubs pokes at your teeth with a sharp metal instrument and thought, “How much do they get paid to do this?”. Well, over at FOX8, we’ve been wondering the same thing, so we decided to head...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Fastest-growing counties in New Mexico

From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst City For Singles

About 50% of adult Americans are single. That is up from just over 20% in 1950. Why? People don’t marry so young. One expert, Eric Klinenberg, sociology professor at New York University and author of “Going Solo: The Extraordinary Rise and Surprising Appeal of Living Alone”, writes more people are looking for soul mates, which […]
Knotts Island, NCcbs17

NC island’s residents pleading with NCDOT to stop ferry cancellations

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — Residents on Knotts Island in North Carolina are sounding the alarm. They’re pleading with the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division to stop cutting off one of their modes of transportation. “We’re tired of being pushed around,” said longtime resident Dwight Scott. “Stop shutting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy