Charleston County, SC

These Are the Counties in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMYNJt00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 83,790 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,036 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Charleston-North Charleston, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Berkeley County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,865 infections in Berkeley County, or 9,024 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Berkeley County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charleston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 99 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Berkeley County, below the 126 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston-North Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Berkeley County, SC 9,024 18,865 99 208
2 Charleston County, SC 11,526 45,495 131 517
3 Dorchester County, SC 12,497 19,430 147 228

