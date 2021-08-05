Cancel
Charleston, WV

These Are the Counties in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bIMYLYR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMYLYR00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 18,465 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,497 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charleston is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 548 infections in Clay County, or 6,238 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clay County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charleston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 125 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Clay County, below the 189 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clay County, WV 6,238 548 125 11
2 Kanawha County, WV 8,461 15,712 195 363
3 Boone County, WV 9,664 2,205 158 36

