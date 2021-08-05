Cancel
Champaign County, IL

These Are the Counties in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMYJmz00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 25,228 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,544 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Champaign-Urbana, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Piatt County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,569 infections in Piatt County, or 9,551 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Piatt County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Champaign metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 85 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Piatt County, below the 93 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Champaign-Urbana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Piatt County, IL 9,551 1,569 85 14
2 Champaign County, IL 10,363 21,705 76 159
3 Ford County, IL 14,584 1,954 373 50

