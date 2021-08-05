Cancel
Muncie, IN

COVID-19: How Cases in the Muncie, IN Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMYIuG00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Muncie, IN metro area consists of just Delaware County. As of August 3, there were 9,722.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Muncie residents, 9.8% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Muncie metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Muncie, IN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 29,819 14,577.3 471 230.3
43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 42,997 13,363.9 646 200.8
29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 10,747 13,053.4 237 287.9
21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 39,704 12,606.0 676 214.6
29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 27,557 12,057.8 283 123.8
23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 47,379 11,660.9 745 183.4
33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 12,594 11,433.1 225 204.3
45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 21,284 11,387.4 408 218.3
26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 227,119 11,191.0 3,900 192.2
18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 8,296 10,058.1 157 190.3
34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 11,183 9,722.7 198 172.1
14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 14,873 8,890.2 237 141.7

