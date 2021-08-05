Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

These Are the Counties in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMYH1X00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 27,222 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,146 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Cedar Rapids, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Linn County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,567 infections in Linn County, or 9,710 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Linn County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cedar Rapids metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 154 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Linn County, below the 169 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cedar Rapids metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Linn County, IA 9,710 21,567 154 342
2 Benton County, IA 10,310 2,642 215 55
3 Jones County, IA 14,649 3,013 277 57

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

