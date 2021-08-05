Cancel
Cape Girardeau County, MO

These Are the Counties in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMYENM00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 11,095 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,422 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Cape Girardeau than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Alexander County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 495 infections in Alexander County, or 7,578 for every 100,000 people.

Though Alexander County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cape Girardeau metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 168 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Alexander County, compared to 173 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cape Girardeau metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Alexander County, IL 7,578 495 168 11
2 Bollinger County, MO 9,771 1,200 122 15
3 Cape Girardeau County, MO 12,001 9,400 181 142

