The chip shortage, the pandemic, the weather, and your rheumatoid arthritis acting up—and everything is conspiring to drive up prices of used cars across America. According to a study by iSeeCars.com, the average used car price in June rose a whopping $7,583, or 32.7 percent compared to what it was last year. This comes after a 26.4-percent year-over-year increase in May and a 16.8-percent year-over-year increase in April. The Nissan Leaf had the highest percentage increase at 48.1, while the Mercedes G-Wagon had the highest dollar increase at $50,271.