COVID-19: How Cases in the Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMXCZh00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Ogden-Clearfield, UT metro area consists of Davis County, Weber County, Box Elder County, and one other county. As of August 3, there were 12,242.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Ogden residents, 13.6% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Ogden-Clearfield metro area, Weber County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 12,831.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Weber County, the most of any county in Ogden-Clearfield, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Box Elder County, there were 10,927.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Ogden-Clearfield.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Ogden-Clearfield metro area, unemployment peaked at 9.8% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Ogden-Clearfield, UT metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Utah where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
39340 Provo-Orem, UT 616,791 104,222 16,897.5 427 69.2
41620 Salt Lake City, UT 1,201,043 167,439 13,941.1 990 82.4
30860 Logan, UT-ID 137,629 18,322 13,312.6 70 50.9
41100 St. George, UT 165,811 20,522 12,376.7 204 123.0

