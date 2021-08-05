Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean City, NJ

COVID-19: How Cases in the Ocean City, NJ Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bIMXAoF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMXAoF00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Ocean City, NJ metro area consists of just Cape May County. As of August 3, there were 10,184.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Ocean City residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Ocean City metro area, unemployment peaked at 26.6% in June 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Ocean City, NJ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New Jersey where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
12100 Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ 266,105 32,204 12,102.0 698 262.3
47220 Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ 151,906 17,408 11,459.7 443 291.6
36140 Ocean City, NJ 93,086 9,480 10,184.1 209 224.5
45940 Trenton-Princeton, NJ 367,922 34,638 9,414.5 965 262.3

Comments / 1

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Government
City
Ocean City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Restaurants#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst City For Singles

About 50% of adult Americans are single. That is up from just over 20% in 1950. Why? People don’t marry so young. One expert, Eric Klinenberg, sociology professor at New York University and author of “Going Solo: The Extraordinary Rise and Surprising Appeal of Living Alone”, writes more people are looking for soul mates, which […]

Comments / 1

Community Policy