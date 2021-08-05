Cancel
COVID-19: How Cases in the Ocala, FL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMWs1o00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Ocala, FL metro area consists of just Marion County. As of August 3, there were 10,264.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Ocala residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Ocala metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.5% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Ocala, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 986,361 16,194.6 12,434 204.1
37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 24,144 13,254.2 394 216.3
27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 193,535 12,871.7 2,245 149.3
45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 48,409 12,666.0 515 134.7
37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 60,414 12,373.7 997 204.2
29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 81,631 11,895.8 1,387 202.1
36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 297,125 11,842.5 3,018 120.3
18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 31,731 11,663.4 456 167.6
34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 41,353 11,132.8 551 148.3
15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 81,496 11,050.8 1,009 136.8
23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 34,079 10,524.7 385 118.9
45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 322,737 10,418.1 4,787 154.5
36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 36,287 10,264.3 996 281.7
35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 81,302 10,115.9 1,533 190.7
38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 46,605 9,873.7 992 210.2
19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 63,096 9,762.8 960 148.5
42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 14,522 9,430.5 306 198.7
42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 9,563 9,245.2 366 353.8
37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 52,270 8,927.3 914 156.1
26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 12,852 8,853.1 463 318.9
45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 10,408 8,323.5 284 227.1
39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 14,837 8,194.2 437 241.3

Comments

