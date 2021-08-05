These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 40,039 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,232 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Gulfport metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hancock County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,280 infections in Hancock County, or 9,174 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hancock County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Gulfport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 189 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hancock County, above the 171 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

