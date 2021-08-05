These Are the Counties in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 73,849 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,745 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Greensboro-High Point is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Rockingham County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,329 infections in Rockingham County, or 9,126 for every 100,000 people.

Though Rockingham County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Greensboro metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 188 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Rockingham County, above the 150 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greensboro-High Point metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

