Fort Wayne, IN

These Are the Counties in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMWl5x00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 50,427 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,683 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Fort Wayne than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wells County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,048 infections in Wells County, or 10,906 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wells County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Fort Wayne metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 290 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wells County, above the 191 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Wayne metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wells County, IN 10,906 3,048 290 81
2 Allen County, IN 11,673 43,193 189 700
3 Whitley County, IN 12,440 4,186 134 45

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
