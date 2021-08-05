These Are the Counties in the Green Bay, WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Green Bay metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 43,868 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,808 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Green Bay than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Green Bay metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Kewaunee County in Wisconsin has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,741 infections in Kewaunee County, or 13,463 for every 100,000 people.

Though Kewaunee County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Green Bay metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 182 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Kewaunee County, above the 133 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Green Bay metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

