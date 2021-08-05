Cancel
Elizabethtown, KY

These Are the Counties in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMWhZ300 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 14,130 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,384 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Elizabethtown-Fort Knox is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Meade County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,194 infections in Meade County, or 7,746 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Meade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Elizabethtown metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 95 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Meade County, below the 151 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Meade County, KY 7,746 2,194 95 27
2 Hardin County, KY 9,741 10,529 159 172
3 Larue County, KY 9,939 1,407 205 29

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
