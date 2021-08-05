Cancel
Duluth, MN

These Are the Counties in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMWggK00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 26,957 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,661 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Duluth is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Louis County in Minnesota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,353 infections in St. Louis County, or 9,173 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Louis County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Duluth metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 160 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Louis County, compared to 159 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Louis County, MN 9,173 18,353 160 320
2 Carlton County, MN 10,048 3,571 163 58
3 Douglas County, WI 11,596 5,033 152 66

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
