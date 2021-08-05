Cancel
Dothan, AL

These Are the Counties in the Dothan, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMWfnb00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dothan metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 17,055 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,526 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Dothan than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Dothan metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geneva County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,839 infections in Geneva County, or 10,717 for every 100,000 people.

Though Geneva County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dothan metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 313 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Geneva County, above the 285 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dothan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Geneva County, AL 10,717 2,839 313 83
2 Houston County, AL 11,573 12,077 281 293
3 Henry County, AL 12,491 2,139 263 45

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

