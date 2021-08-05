These Are the Counties in the College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the College Station-Bryan metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 33,683 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,264 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in College Station-Bryan than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader College Station metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brazos County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 28,784 infections in Brazos County, or 13,132 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Brazos County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the College Station metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 121 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Brazos County, below the 142 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire College Station-Bryan metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

