Corpus Christi, TX

These Are the Counties in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMWbGh00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 53,268 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,777 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Corpus Christi than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Aransas County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,454 infections in Aransas County, or 5,872 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Aransas County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Corpus Christi metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 174 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Aransas County, below the 235 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Corpus Christi metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Aransas County, TX 5,872 1,454 174 43
2 San Patricio County, TX 7,140 4,787 230 154
3 Nueces County, TX 13,045 47,027 240 865

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
