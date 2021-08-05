Cancel
These Are the Counties in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMWYZO00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 37,247 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,499 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Killeen-Temple is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bell County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 27,053 infections in Bell County, or 7,905 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bell County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Killeen metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 135 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bell County, compared to 134 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Killeen-Temple metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bell County, TX 7,905 27,053 135 462
2 Coryell County, TX 10,344 7,798 121 91
3 Lampasas County, TX 11,609 2,396 174 36

