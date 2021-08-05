Cancel
Longview, TX

These Are the Counties in the Longview, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMWVvD00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Longview metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 20,722 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,512 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Longview is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Longview metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Rusk County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,869 infections in Rusk County, or 9,085 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Rusk County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Longview metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 209 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Rusk County, below the 255 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Longview metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Rusk County, TX 9,085 4,869 209 112
2 Upshur County, TX 9,215 3,757 191 78
3 Gregg County, TX 9,795 12,096 296 365

