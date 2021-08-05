These Are the Counties in the Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 26,677 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,240 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lafayette-West Lafayette than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carroll County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,988 infections in Carroll County, or 9,943 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Carroll County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 110 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carroll County, below the 123 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette-West Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

