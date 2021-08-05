These Are the Counties in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 43,220 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,068 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lansing-East Lansing is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Lansing metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ingham County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 25,229 infections in Ingham County, or 8,713 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ingham County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lansing metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 136 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Ingham County, below the 147 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lansing-East Lansing metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).