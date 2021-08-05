These Are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 16,371 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,658 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jackson than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,927 infections in Madison County, or 12,210 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 252 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, below the 268 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

