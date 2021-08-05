Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Jackson, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bIMWKSS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMWKSS00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 16,371 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,658 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jackson than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,927 infections in Madison County, or 12,210 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 252 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, below the 268 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, TN 12,210 11,927 252 246
2 Chester County, TN 13,335 2,287 297 51
3 Crockett County, TN 14,877 2,157 345 50

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Fully Vaccinated Mississippi Sheriff Found Dead In His Home After Positive COVID-19 Test

Sheriff Lee D. Vance died Wednesday in his Jackson home, almost two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. AMR responded to a medical emergency at Sherriff Vance’s home on Wednesday morning, according to a statement released by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. When the medical response team arrived, Vance was non-responsive and pronounced dead.
EnvironmentPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States With The Most Tornadoes

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: The State With The Most People In Hospitals

The unusually dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 now causes almost all infections in America. It spreads much more rapidly from earlier variants.  Because of this, people in some parts of the nation, particularly where vaccination rates are low, face a high risk of rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Before the Delta variant became widespread in […]
Georgia Statefox46.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. The study found a link between low income levels showing higher infection rates, especially in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.
Jackson County, WIwwisradio.com

JCPH: Substantial COVID-19 Transmission

Jackson County has entered a level of SUBSTANTIAL community transmission for COVID-19 over the past week. Officials at Jackson County Public Health, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control advise that everyone should wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation is in part due to high transmission rates of the delta variant, which spreads more rapidly and causes severe infection at higher rates than other strains of COVID-19. Public Health Officials say it’s crucial that we do our best to protect our vulnerable populations and those that are unable to get vaccinated. They continue by saying, “These prevention strategies are coming back into the picture because we have not yet reached a high enough population of vaccinated individuals; and Jackson County vaccination rates are not high enough to produce community-wide protection from the virus. This provides opportunities for the virus to mutate and spread at alarming rates.”
Public Healthcapcity.news

Officials reexamine guidelines, decline mandates as Delta variant spreads

Circumstances have changed with the COVID-19 Delta variant’s incursion into Wyoming, health experts say, prompting officials to issue new recommendations and many to ask whether more needs to be done to increase the state’s vaccination rate and slow the virus’ spread. Wyoming appears to be in a “new, concerning” phase...

Comments / 0

Community Policy