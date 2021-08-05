Cancel
Johnson City, TN

These Are the Counties in the Johnson City, TN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMWJZj00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Johnson City metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 24,217 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,035 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Johnson City than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Johnson City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Unicoi County in Tennessee has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,100 infections in Unicoi County, or 11,811 for every 100,000 people.

Though Unicoi County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Johnson City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 281 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Unicoi County, above the 232 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Johnson City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Unicoi County, TN 11,811 2,100 281 50
2 Washington County, TN 11,975 15,215 200 254
3 Carter County, TN 12,240 6,902 289 163

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

