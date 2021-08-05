These Are the Counties in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 108,828 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,999 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tolland County in Connecticut has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,827 infections in Tolland County, or 6,496 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Tolland County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Hartford metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 124 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Tolland County, below the 248 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).