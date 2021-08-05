Cancel
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bIMW2ed00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bIMW2ed00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 51,204 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,017 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Harrisburg-Carlisle is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Harrisburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,875 infections in Perry County, or 8,438 for every 100,000 people.

Though Perry County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Harrisburg metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 220 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Perry County, compared to 210 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Perry County, PA 8,438 3,875 220 101
2 Cumberland County, PA 8,447 20,900 214 529
3 Dauphin County, PA 9,628 26,429 205 564

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

