These Are the Counties in the Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Hattiesburg metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 17,087 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,486 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Hattiesburg than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Hattiesburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,335 infections in Perry County, or 11,099 for every 100,000 people.

Though Perry County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Hattiesburg metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 316 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Perry County, above the 192 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hattiesburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

