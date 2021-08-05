Cancel
MLB

Gausman, Dickerson lead Giants past Diamondbacks 7-1

ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Kevin Gausman threw six stellar innings, Alex Dickerson added a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Gausman gave up five hits, walked none and struck out eight. He cruised through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth.

Asdrúbal Cabrera tagged Gausman for an RBI single, but then the hard-throwing right-hander retired Drew Ellis and Daulton Varsho to end the threat. It was a much-needed bounce-back outing for the NL All-Star, who had struggled since the break with an 0-2 record and 8.49 ERA in three starts.

