Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Olson hits 2-run, walk-off double, A’s beat Padres 5-4 in 10

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXMl6_0bIMUkHe00

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4.

The A’s scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3. After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs. Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy.

The A's posted their AL-leading ninth walk-off win of the season.


Comments / 0

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Lou Trivino
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Starling Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Ap#The San Diego Padres#The Oakland Coliseum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBdarnews.com

Tatis' monster 2-run homer helps Padres beat Athletics 7-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. has quite the flair for big home runs. Fans of the San Diego Padres have come to expect nothing less from the young superstar, including his signature bat flip and stutter-step rounding third base. Tatis' monster 440-foot, two-run homer gave the Padres the...
MLBPosted by
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat the A's 7-4

The Padres defeated the A’s 7-4 behind 6 strong innings from Chris Paddack, mammoth home runs from Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado, and a couple of runs scored by Adam Frazier in his Padres debut.
MLBSan Diego Channel

Musgrove pitches six solid innings, Padres beat Marlins 5-2

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings, Tommy Pham homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2. Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out four and walked one. Trent Grisham had two hits and an RBI for the Padres, who have won the first two of the four-game series.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

D-backs rally from 5-run deficit to beat Padres

The visiting Arizona Diamondbacks spotted the San Diego Padres a 5-0 lead Friday night before storming back with eight unanswered runs in the span of 10 hitters to score an 8-5 victory. Arizona scored two runs in the third and six in an eight-hit fourth to pick up their 14th...
MLBNBC San Diego

A's Come Back in 9th Inning, Walk Off on Padres in 10th

Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Wednesday. The A's scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3. After San Diego scored a run in...
MLBCamden Chat

The Orioles claimed Jorge Mateo off waivers and DFA’d Pat Valaika

One of the small number of benefits of being a rebuilding team is that it’s easier to offer an opportunity to former prospects who’ve never quite put it together in hopes that here and now is where and when they can finally make it click. One of those former top prospects, Jorge Mateo, was designated for assignment by the Padres earlier in the week. The Orioles took the opportunity to scoop Mateo off the waiver wire.
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Darvish expected to start as Padres host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-49, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 5.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -294, Diamondbacks +238; over/under is 8...
MLBThe State

Snell expected to start for San Diego against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (63-49, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (5-4, 5.24 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -199, Diamondbacks +169; over/under is 8...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Darvish Ks 12, Machado helps Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-2

SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado singled home the go-ahead run in a four-run eighth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Saturday night but failed to get Yu Darvish the win after he struck out 12. Darvish matched his season strikeout high and didn’t...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros fans blast Ramon Laureano for being a cheating hypocrite

Houston Astros fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano, who was just suspended for PEDs. Rule No. 1: People in glass houses should not throw stones. Ramon Laureano did just that by criticizing the Astros over their sign-stealing scandal while apparently taking PEDs. The...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/5/21: Cade Marlowe, Cole Hamels, and Anthony Rendon

Hello everyone! The M’s begin a crucial series with the Yankees today, as I’m sure you’re well aware of if you’re reading this. Anyway, here’s the other stuff you should know but might not otherwise. In Mariners news... Cade Marlowe has gotten off to a hot start since being recently...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners beat A's on walk-off wild pitch

Mitch Haniger homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Oakland Athletics 5-4 Saturday night. With the score tied at 4-all, Haniger was at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning when A's right-hander Lou Trivino (3-4) threw a wild pitch to let Jarred Kelenic come home with the winning run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy