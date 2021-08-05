Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 unboxing video drops ahead of launch

Getting regular security patch updates are vital to making smartphones last longer, particularly as new threats emerge in the realm of cybersecurity. That’s why Google has the monthly security bulletin, the most recent of which was published at the start of July 2021. In these bulletins, Google details a number of security vulnerabilities and their fixes in that month’s patch level, but it’s up to device manufacturers to roll out updates with those patches. The gap between the publication of a security bulletin and the update rolling out can vary, but Samsung is typically ahead of the curve when it comes to this. Now, the SM-A525F variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 (the 4G version) is already getting the August 2021 security update in Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.