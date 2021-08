Overnight, millions of Americans became at risk of being evicted as a pause on evictions protecting Americans from losing their homes lapsed, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says that is due to the White House not being “forthright” and moderate Democrats in Congress who refused to support an extension of the eviction ban. Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, Ocasio-Cortez said the White House was not “forthright” when it waited until two days before the eviction moratorium expired to announce that it was relying on Congress to pass legislation extending the deadline. Congress then adjourned Friday without extending the deadline,...