DCA Welcomes the Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay
CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester Center for the Arts is pleased to announce “Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay: Shared Visions” is the featured August exhibition. Founded April 2014, Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay is focused on capturing the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay region, painting on waterfront lands, in nature preserves, on working farms, and in towns and villages. An exhibit of members’ works is held annually, with a portion of the proceeds donated to local nonprofits.www.stardem.com
