Today is last day to enjoy the Clinton County Fair! The end is near for the 48th Annual Clinton County Fair. Today is the last day for residents to head to the grounds in Mackeyville to enjoy the exhibits, rides, games, food and livestock. Pictured above, Jason and Emily Bechdel wash down their goats that they raised for the show. At right, a variety of photographs are on display. Below, at left, a pair of baby goats provided by Ron Beck of Loganton snuggle on top of a piece of children’s equipment. Below, at right, one of many antique tractors is scene during the fair. Bottom, at left, a family looks over the many baked goods, jams and jellies on display Thursday. Bottom, at right, local farmers had their chance to submit and display their best vegetables during the fair this week.