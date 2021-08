In 2021, after 18 months of limited social events and outside activity, anything goes — especially when it comes to your nails. This fall, the mantra is out with the old, in with the new. Sure, the traditional chocolate browns, moody reds, somber neutrals, and brick orange shades will remain staples but you will also see a large carryover of bright nail colors from the summer. And as nail art was one of the only available forms of self-expression up until recently (thanks, COVID), all the styles that you experimented with are still in full trend mode.