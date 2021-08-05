Cancel
Ogden, UT

PBS KIDS: Explore the Outdoors Traveling Exhibit Opening

ogdencity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us as we celebrate with PBS KIDS its 19th year with the theme “Explore the Outdoors.” PBS KIDS Utah encourages children grades K-6 to explore the natural world around them, from backyard bird feeders to nature walks to camping with their families. Stories range from fact to fiction, and prose to poetry, but they are all on the theme of getting outside and exploring nature. This year, PBS Utah received over 200 submissions from kids and classrooms across the state. This exhibition features the first, second, and third place winners in each grade level (K-6) chosen by a panel of judges including educators, PBS Utah community partners, and arts administrators. Winners recreated a favorite illustration from their story to be included in this special traveling exhibit. Image by PBS KIDS Exhibition on loan from Utah Arts & Museums Traveling Exhibition Program.

www.ogdencity.com

