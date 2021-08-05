The Music of Simon & Garfunkel

Tito Jackson has lived one of the most fascinating lives in all of American cultural history. As a child, he played a paramount role in the creation of his family’s band, The Jackson 5—featuring himself, older brother Jackie and younger brothers Jermaine, Marlon, and, of course, Michael. Perhaps best known as one of the handsome older brothers “standing on the outside” of the five-man formation with a guitar in hand, he’s been a mainstay of the legendary act since its conception in the 1960s. Contributing to songs like “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)” and more, the years logged with that band alone are enough to earn Jackson his place in the updated Great American Songbook.