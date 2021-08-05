The Music of Simon & Garfunkel

We had the pleasure of interviewing Arthur Moon over Zoom video!. Arthur Moon – the Brooklyn avant-pop group fronted by Lora-Faye Åshuvud alongside collaborators Cale Hawkins (Quincy Jones, Bilal, Linda Perry), Martin D. Fowler (a composer for This American Life), Dave Palazola and Aviva Jaye – shared a surreal dreamlike new single, “Chaos! Chaos! Chaos!” The cool slice of electropop is also the title of their just-announced new album, out this fall – which will accompany a hometown Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Zone 1 on September 29 (tickets here).Directed by Garrett Weinholtz, the haunting video features spellbinding idiosyncratic dance moves to match with Lora-Faye Åshuvud and partner Jordan Kisner. Weinholtz explains: “This video started with Lora-Faye telling me she saw herself dancing with a solo audience member to ‘Chaos! Chaos! Chaos!’ which also played into the realities of live music during Covid. From there, I took cues from David Lynch’s ‘Mulholland Dr.’, ‘Twin Peaks’, Anna Biller’s ‘The Love Witch’, a bit of Lucio Fulci’s ‘City of the Living Dead,’ and the painting ‘Garden of Earthly Delights’ to create a mix of kitsch and chaos.”
