ProSiebenSat.1 Reports Profit In Q2, Revenues Up 48% - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - ProSiebenSat.1 (PBSFF.PK) said it recorded a dynamic recovery in its portfolio in the second quarter, confirming the figures published in advance on July 19, 2021. The Group generated record revenues, the highest figure ever achieved by ProSiebenSat.1 in a second quarter, primarily driven by the very strong growth in the advertising business. The company also saw positive developments in its Dating and Commerce & Ventures business in the second quarter.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0