A leading travel agent says the trade is now in the best position it has been in since the start of the pandemic, and public sentiment for travel is now backing the industry. The optimism followed the government’s latest traffic light announcement, made late on August 4, in which seven countries were added to the green list, France was removed from the amber-plus list and Spain avoided the red list. Four countries, including the UAE, moved from red to amber while Mexico was among those to switch to the red list, from August 8.