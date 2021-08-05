Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: White Water opens with Sweany, Best

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White Water Tavern, Thayer and West Seventh streets, Little Rock, is back in business after being shuttered since March 2020, opening with a trio of weekend shows: Patrick Sweany and Brent Best at 9 p.m. Friday — admission is $15; The Salty Dogs and the Amy Garland Band at 8 p.m. Saturday — admission is $10; and Garry Burnside performing as part of a free blues jam at 4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Malvern, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Austin, AR
Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sweany
Person
Greta Garbo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Water#Grand Ave#Rock Band#The White Water Tavern#The Salty Dogs#House#Revroom Com#The Elevated Enzymes#Fourquarterbar Com#Trap Jazz Giants#Stone#Dockside Bar Grill#Bobrookfarms Com#Fasslerhall Com#Jimmy Doyle#Country Club#Vino#Vinosbrewpub Com#Mudhead#Caddo Valley Alan Hunt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy